CEC recognizes Roman Kravets, the alleged owner of the Telegram channel "Joker," as an elected MP

After the appointment Dmytro Natalukha Roman Kravets, whom journalists call the owner of the blocked Telegram channel "Joker", may become the head of the State Property Fund. About said The Central Election Commission.

The CEC received a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of January 14, which prematurely terminated the powers of Natalukha, who was elected in the July 21, 2019, early elections in the nationwide multi-mandate constituency from the party Servant of the people in connection with his personal statement of resignation from the parliamentary powers.

The CEC reviewed the resolution and recognized Kravets, the next in line candidate on the electoral list under No. 153, as the elected MP in the said election.

Kravets is 31 years old. He was the subject of a number of journalistic investigations related to the Joker Telegram channel. In June 2024 hromadske citing numerous interlocutors, reported that Kravets is the owner of the website.

In November 2024, hromadske released another investigation, stating that the "servant" The tailor has a connection with the Office of the President and traveled abroad numerous times during the full-scale invasion.

According to Kravets, he first traveled abroad through the Shlyakh system, probably as a volunteer. Later, a "white ticket" became the basis for leaving Ukraine. Each time, he said, he went to buy drones.

REFERENCE The Joker Telegram channel, created around 2019, became known for publishing compromising materials, political attacks, leaks of correspondence and personal data, which has repeatedly led to criticism from the media and human rights activists. In 2025, the channel was blocked by the Telegram administration for violating the platform's rules, and Kravets himself claimed that he had previously sold the channel, although no independent confirmation of this has been publicly provided. In 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine, in response to a request from MP Iryna Gerashchenko reportedthe report said that "Joker" is included in the list of pro-Kremlin resources that are "used by unidentified persons to carry out destructive information activities to the detriment of Ukraine's state security."

January 14, 2026 The Verkhovna Rada has appointed MP, Head of the Committee on Economic Development Natalukha as the new Head of the State Property Fund. The position had been vacant since September 2024.