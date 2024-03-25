Russian Black Sea Fleet must lose ability to operate in eastern waters – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stated that Russian military ships have already lost the ability to conduct operations in the western part of the Black Sea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/THIBAULT CAMUS)

It is necessary to deprive the Russian Black Sea Fleet of the ability to operate in the eastern part of the Black Sea, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a speech on the occasion of the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine.

He stated that Ukrainians now expect even greater results from the SBU.

There is no place for the occupiers' military ships in the western part of the Black Sea and near the temporarily occupied Crimea, he said.

"But let them also lose the ability to operate in the eastern part of the Black Sea. Every occupier already understands very clearly that they cannot feel safe anywhere on Ukrainian land," said Zelenskyy.

The head of state said that the Russians must lose even more logistics, headquarters, and warehouses, which are the material basis of war.

