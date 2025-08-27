The celebratory events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II separately include the celebration of the "liberation of Taiwan"

Illustrative photo: people.cn

China will invite residents of Taiwan to the military parade marking the end of World War II, scheduled for September 3rd in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. This was announced by Zhu Fenlan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of China. transmits China Daily.

"Compatriots from Taiwan will be invited to watch China's large-scale military parade on the occasion of Victory Day," she said.

Feng Lian urged people "on both sides of the strait to remember history, honor the martyrs, foster a great spirit of patriotism, and jointly promote the cause of national reunification."

The spokesperson reminded that China had announced a series of commemorative events to mark the 80th anniversary of victory. In addition to the military parade, these events also include a gathering on October 25th to mark the 80th anniversary of the "repatriation of Taiwan from Japanese occupation".

Taiwan was a Japanese colony from 1895 to 1945 and was handed over to the Chinese government after the end of World War II.

In response, Taiwan urged people not to attend a large-scale military parade in Beijing next week and threatened penalties, such as suspension of pension payments, for current or former high-ranking defense, intelligence, or diplomatic officials who do so. reports Reuters.