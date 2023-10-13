Ukrainian embassy reports death toll from Hamas attack rises to 12 citizens

12 Ukrainians have already been confirmed dead in Israel, reported the Embassy of Ukraine to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

During the attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, 12 citizens of Ukraine were killed, eight people are considered missing, the embassy announced.

The Ukrainian Embassy continues to assist the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens who want to leave Israel immediately.

According to the information of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry as of Friday, seven Ukrainian citizens were killed in the terrorist attack, and nine Ukrainians were wounded.

The total confirmed death toll from the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel has reached 1,300. Among them are citizens of Israel, USA, Ukraine, Russia, Thailand, Nepal, France, China. About 3,400 people were injured. Up to 150 people were kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip as hostages.

On October 7, 2023, the Islamist Hamas movement carried out the largest attack on Israel in recent years: militants crossed the border at the same time as a powerful missile attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Hamas called this invasion the "Al-Aqsa Flood".

The Israel Defense Forces said it launched Operation Iron Swords in response.

On October 8, the Israeli government officially declared a state of war.

