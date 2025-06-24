CNN: Qatar helped broker ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran

Iran agreed to a ceasefire with Israel and transmitted a corresponding message to the US through Qatar

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Photo: EPA)

Qatar helped broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, CNN reported , citing sources.

US President Donald Trump spoke with the Emir of Qatar and informed him that the US was able to get Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iran.

Trump then asked Qatar to convince Iran to also agree to a ceasefire. US Vice President J.D. Vance coordinated the details with the Qatari prime minister's office.