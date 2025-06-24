CNN: Qatar helped broker ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran
Qatar helped broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, CNN reported , citing sources.
US President Donald Trump spoke with the Emir of Qatar and informed him that the US was able to get Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iran.
Trump then asked Qatar to convince Iran to also agree to a ceasefire. US Vice President J.D. Vance coordinated the details with the Qatari prime minister's office.
- On June 23, Iran announced a "powerful and devastating" attack on the US Al-Udeid base in retaliation for the US attack on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities. At the same time, Qatar reported that its air defenses successfully intercepted the missiles and the facility itself was evacuated ahead of time .
- Trump called Iran's attack on a US military base in Qatar "very weak" and thanked Tehran for its early warning of the strike.
- On June 24, Iran launched missiles at Israel , killing three people. Trump had previously said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.