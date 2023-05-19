CNN: Ukraine used Patriot to shoot down Russian plane

Ukrainian troops have in recent weeks used the US-made Patriot air defence system to shoot down at least one faraway Russian fighter jet, CNN reports, citing defence officials and congressional staffers.

"The Russian planes the Patriot targeted were on a bombing run to fire missiles against Ukrainian targets", US officials told CNN.

They said the Ukrainians were responsible for making their own firing decisions once the west provided the Patriot systems, noting it is up to the Ukrainians when and how to engage the Patriots to protect their people.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told LIGA.net that the military does not comment on the range of weapons used to protect the lives and health of Ukrainian citizens.

Patriot, designed to destroy enemy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, is considered one of the most advanced air defence systems in the United States. It usually consists of launchers along with radars and other equipment.

Following the recent missile attack on Ukraine, Russia reported that the Patriot air defence system had been allegedly ‘destroyed’ with a Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile.

While US officials have confirmed the system sustained minor damage, Ukraine assured it was impossible to destroy the Patriot with the Kinzhal.

