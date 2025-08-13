Compulsory evacuation zone expanded in Donetsk region, 1150 children to be evacuated

As of mid-August, 18,000 minors were living in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region

The zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children has once again been expanded in Donetsk region. This was reported to by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin.

According to him, compulsory evacuation begins from the town of Bilozerske, the villages of Blagodat, Bokove, Vesele Pole, Vesna, Myrove, Novovodyane of the Bilozerske community and from the village of Svyatogorivka, the villages of Viktorivka, Virivka, Kopani, Novoviktorivka, Novoukrainka and Steps of the Dobropole community.

The decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies. In total, there are approximately 1,150 children in these settlements.

Filashkin instructed local authorities, heads of structural units of the administration, in coordination with law enforcement, to organize the evacuation of the families with these children as soon as possible and to provide proper living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine.

The OVA clarified that more than 18,000 children live in the government-controlled Donetsk region. In just one week, 460 minors were evacuated.

Most children are now in Kramatorsk community (5400), Sloviansk community (5300) and Druzhkivka (1600).

More than 20,000 people, including 82 children, remain in the active hostilities zone, which covers the territory of 18 communities.

As of August 1, the population of the government-controlled Donetsk region was over 255,000. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1.9 million people lived in the parts of the region free of the occupiers.