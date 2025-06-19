Creating unbearable conditions for recruits is borrowed from the US training system – instructor

Maksym Chekh believes that the harder it is in training centers, the easier it will be in combat zones.

Creating the most difficult conditions for recruits during basic combined arms training is a borrowing from the American training system. Maksym Chekh, an instructor of the fourth operational brigade "Rubizh", told LIGA.net in a comment for an analysis of the BZVP.

"If I can deprive the guys of up to two hours of sleep a day, I will do it. So that when they find themselves in a combat zone, they say: "Today there is only the opportunity to sleep for two hours? Phew! But we have been living like this for a month!"," said Cech.

According to the instructor, his task is to create the most difficult conditions possible. He noted that if he has the opportunity to send the recruits out in the rain or a downpour, he will do so.

"Let them get wet, but let them understand the key thing: this is a normal phenomenon. Adapt and get used to it. And the harder it is here, at the training grounds, in the training centers, the easier it will be for you in combat zones," explained Cech.

The instructor said that this was borrowed from the American training system, when the first days are incredibly difficult for a cadet, both psychologically and physically.

"So that a person understands: I can endure this. No matter how difficult it is, keep going. You will succeed, your body can do much more than you think. And that's the key thing in these stress tests – to prove to a person that no matter how stressful it is, you will get to the end. So keep going," he said.