Criminalization of UPA symbols will complicate relations between Ukraine and Poland

The flag of the Ukrainian insurgents has become a symbol of resistance to Russian aggression, notes the historian

Illustrative photo: lviv.depo.ua

The initiative of the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki Banning the "propaganda of Bandera ideology" and introducing criminal liability for it will complicate relations between Ukraine and Poland, since today the symbols of the OUN/UPA are associated by Ukrainians with resistance to the Russian invasion. This is the opinion... expressed Olha Popovich, a researcher of Polish-Ukrainian relations, commented:LIGA.net.

The historian noted that it is currently unclear what exactly the draft law proposed by the Polish president calls "the ideology of the OUN and UPA," the promotion of which should be subject to criminal liability.

"Will they ban the red-and-black flag, or the trident as well? The OUN used it. And the flag now flies over the graves of Ukrainian soldiers. It has become a symbol of resistance to the Russians – how will Ukraine react to this ban? This will complicate relations between the countries," said Popovich.

The researcher emphasized that during the presentation of the initiative, Navrotskiy explained it as a need to "counter Russian propaganda." However, it was Russian propaganda that first welcomed the possibility of introducing punishment for promoting "Bandera ideology."

"The president's team reminds that a criminal case is open against Nawrocki in Russia, but this does not negate the fact that Moscow welcomes these steps by Poland," Popovich added.