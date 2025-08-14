Navrots'kyi urged the Sejm to adopt a ban on the UPA flag and will discuss this with Zelenskyy

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: EPA)

The Polish president Karol Nawrocki called on the Sejm to adopt an amendment to the law that would prohibit the use of OUN-UPA symbols in Poland after the riots at the concert of Belarusian rapper Max Korzh, where, in particular, a red-and-black flag was unfurled. He said this... said on Polsat News.

He called the symbols of the Ukrainian insurgents "unacceptable" and expressed confidence that the new law would help prevent their appearance in the public space of Poland, as happened during the concert on August 9.

"The law needs to be reviewed to prevent such situations from happening again," the Polish leader said.

Navrots'kyi reminded that he participated in the preparation of the draft amendment to the Law on the Institute of National Remembrance and the expansion of the catalog of persecuted symbols, including the red-and-black flag.

"This needs to be done in Poland. I know that this bill is in the Polish parliament. I hope that the parliamentary majority will finally pass it," he stressed.

Navrots'kyi believes that the attitude towards the UPA flag in Ukraine does not correspond to historical data.

"We are aware that in Ukraine, the symbolism of Bandera is not described in state education in a way that corresponds to historical research," he said.

The Polish President added that he had already raised this issue with the president. by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the future and will do it again.

"I pointed out that all issues related to the past are also important for our future with Ukraine, so this topic was raised in our conversation. At the next meeting, if it is in a format where I can discuss it, I see no problem," he said.

Nawrocki did not rule out that the incident at the concert could have been a Russian provocation, but urged in any case to "respond decisively to the shameful behavior regardless of the reasons."

"We must react very decisively, simply by expelling such people from Poland," he stressed.