Poland is deporting 57 Ukrainian citizens for their participation in the riots at the concert of Belarusian rapper Max Korzh, which took place on August 9th at the National Stadium in Warsaw. This was reported by the Prime Minister. Donald Tusk before the meeting of the Polish government,transmits TVN24.

"The situation that so outraged public opinion has finally ended. I am talking about the riots, acts of aggression and certain provocations at the National Stadium during the concert of the Belarusian rapper. These were completely unnecessary events that required a swift reaction," Tusk said.

He reported that proceedings have been initiated against 63 people regarding their departure from the country, of whom 57 are Ukrainians and six are Belarusians.

"They will have to leave the country, either voluntarily or by force," Tusk said.

For data Warsaw police detained 109 people during the August 9 concert for "numerous offenses and crimes, including drug possession, assault on security guards, possession and carrying of pyrotechnics, and illegal entry."

The police also reported that they are identifying those responsible for "displaying slogans in the stadium that may constitute a criminal offense."

As Robert Szumita, press secretary of the Warsaw police chief, explained to TVN24, this concerns "symbols, including flags and emblems, that are potentially prohibited by law and promote a totalitarian system."

Earlier, Dariusz Matecki, a member of the Sejm from the PiS party,stated / declared / said, because OUN-UPA flags were waving at the concert, for which he filed a complaint with the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office.

Later, Tusk accused Russia of provocations on the eve of the US president's meeting. Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"As the war in Ukraine nears its end, Russia is doing everything possible to intimidate Kyiv and Warsaw. Anti-Polish gestures by Ukrainians and the fanning of anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Poland are a scenario directed by Putin, foreign agents, and local idiots. Always the same ones," – wrote He is on network X.