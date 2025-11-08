Crossing the Ukrainian border stopped due to a malfunction in the customs database
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
State Border Guard Service said on the temporary suspension of border crossing operations on Saturday, November 8.
At 13:39, the agency stated that the reason for the stop was a malfunction in the customs database.
Therefore, citizens and vehicles are temporarily not allowed to enter and leave Ukraine.
Border guards ask you to take this information into account when planning your trip.
- At the end of October, queues formed at the border with Poland amid the introduction of a new Schengen entry system EES (Entry/Exit System).
