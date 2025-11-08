Crossing the Ukrainian border stopped due to a malfunction in the customs database

Temporarily, people and vehicles are not allowed to enter and leave Ukraine

State Border Guard Service said on the temporary suspension of border crossing operations on Saturday, November 8.

At 13:39, the agency stated that the reason for the stop was a malfunction in the customs database.

Therefore, citizens and vehicles are temporarily not allowed to enter and leave Ukraine.

Border guards ask you to take this information into account when planning your trip.