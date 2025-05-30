Before that, the US called Russia's fears about NATO fair

Jan Lipavsky (Photo: x.com/JanLipavsky)

NATO enlargement is in Russia's security interests, not a threat to it, as the Kremlin believes. This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

According to him, wars do not take place in the regions where Russia borders on NATO member states. This contributes to security at the regional level.

"NATO enlargement is in Russia's security interests. Where Russia borders NATO countries, there is no war. In other places there is," Lipavsky said .

Before that, US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg called Russia's concerns about NATO enlargement "fair". According to him, this is one of the issues that Moscow will raise at the talks, and it concerns not only Ukraine – the Kremlin is also talking about Georgia and Moldova.