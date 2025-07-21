Czech initiative "A Gift to Putin" raises $2.8 million for howitzers for the Defense Forces

D-30 howitzer (Photo: wikipedia)

In the Czech Republic, the civic initiative "Gift to Putin" raised 60 million crowns (approximately $2.8 million) to buy six howitzers for the Ukrainian army. This was reported by Ceske noviny.

Martin Ondracek from the Trust Fund for Ukraine, which is responsible for financing the project, said that the fundraising was launched in November 2024. At the same time, the initiative announced a new fundraiser for the purchase of 500 drones with ammunition and control systems for a total of 12.5 million kroons.

We are talking about purchasing D-30 howitzers, which are equipped with a special three-barrel carriage that ensures easy and quick maintenance. They are suitable for 122mm ammunition, which is produced, in particular, in the Czech Republic.

The howitzers are expected to arrive in Ukraine within a few months. Representatives of the initiative named them in honor of Czechoslovakian heroes of World War II. One gun is named "Josef" in honor of Josef Machin, a member of the Three Kings movement. The others are named after Jan Kubiš and Josef Gabcik, who assassinated Reinhard Heydrich, the acting Reich Protector. One more gun will be named after Royal Air Force pilot Karl Kuttelwascher.