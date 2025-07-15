Czech Republic will not buy American weapons for Ukraine under Trump's plan – country's prime minister

Prague will focus on implementing its own initiative on ammunition, said Petr Fiala

Petr Fiala (Photo: Igor Tkachenko/EPA)

The Czech Republic will not participate in the project to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through NATO, Prague will focus on its own initiative. This was stated in a comment to the publication Public the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic announced Petr Fiala.

"The Czech Republic is focusing on other projects and ways to help Ukraine, for example, through the ammunition initiative. Therefore, at this time we are not considering joining this project," Fiala said.

July 14 American President Donald Trump stated that NATO and the US made a deal regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European allies. He clarified that the US will not pay for this weaponry, but will only produce it.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte added that Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and other Alliance states will join the initiative.

On July 15, it was announced that Sweden would contribute to efforts to increase arms supplies to Ukraine after Trump's decision to sell weapons through NATO, while Finland has not yet decided whether to participate in the initiative.

Also yours participation in the project regarding the purchase of weapons, Denmark and the Netherlands confirmed.