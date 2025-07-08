Petr Pavel believes that the economic and political development of Ukraine will lead to the return of the occupied territories

Petr Pavel and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The occupied regions are only a political tool for Russia and actually burden the aggressor country. If Ukraine embarks on a path of sustainable development, this will ultimately lead to the return of the temporarily lost territories. This is the opinion... expressed President of the Czech Republic Peter Paul in an interview with BBC-Ukraine.

Pavel said that Europe is developing steps, together with Ukraine, aimed at reclaiming the occupied territories.

"If we manage, together with Ukraine, to restore its sovereignty over the larger part of the territory, integrate it into the EU policy, rebuild it after the war, gradually bring it into the single European market, and raise the standard of living, then this will be a good signal for the people living in the occupied territories," he said.

According to Pavel, Russia, despite the claims of propaganda, does not care about the residents of the occupied territories as much as it does about its own population and perceives them as second-class citizens.

"The occupied regions are a kind of burden for Russia, which is mainly used as a political tool," he said.

The President of the Czech Republic believes that with a change of regime in Russia, the territories will want to return to Ukrainian control, and this will contribute to the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.