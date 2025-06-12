Pavel: I have a certain suspicion that Trump does not fully understand what Russia and Russians are

Peter Pavel (Photo: Martin Divisek/EPA)

Czech President Petr Pavel suspects that American leader Donald Trump does not fully understand what Russia and Russians are. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Pavel said he was disappointed by Trump's unwillingness to show more force and clearly identify Russia as the aggressor and Ukraine as the victim.

Czech President added that Europe needs the US to increase pressure on the Kremlin through economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation and military deterrence.

"We clearly see that Trump is leaving the door open for future relations, mostly economic, with Russia. I have a certain suspicion that he does not fully understand what Russia and Russians are," the Czech president said.

Despite repeated statements, Trump has not yet imposed new restrictions on Russia, although he has extended sanctions imposed by Obama and Biden. Meanwhile, senators are pushing a bill to 500% duty for buyers of Russian resources, but the document has not yet been adopted.

On June 5, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he is not a friend of Putin. At the same time, he emphasized that he stands by Ukraine.