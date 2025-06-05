President of Finland: Tougher sanctions from the US and Europe against Russia are needed

The Finnish president noted that communication with allies on sanctions is ongoing

Alexander Stubb (Photo: x.com/alexstubb)

The United States and Europe need tougher sanctions against Russia. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

on June 4, he held a phone conversation with the presidents of the United States Donald Trump and Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stubb said that Ukraine was constructive in the Istanbul talks, while Russia only continues the war.

"Tougher sanctions are needed from both the US Congress and the European Union to put pressure on Russia. Thank you to Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal for your work," wrote the President of Finland .

He emphasized that Europe is united and communication with allies and partners continues.