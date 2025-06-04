Zelensky: Ukraine did not want US sanctions and agreed to a ceasefire. Russia doesn't care

The President insists that the US impose sanctions against Russia, as Trump said before

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine did not want the US to impose sanctions on the country, so it supported the ceasefire proposal. Russia probably doesn't care about America's position, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing on June 4.

"I support the sequence proposed by the American side – a ceasefire or sanctions. We did not want sanctions against us. "The Russians probably don't care. Then please apply sanctions," he said .

According to Zelenskyy, the US Senate is ready to support a package of sanctions against Russia. This is evidenced by the latest signals from the US side, in particular the statement by House Speaker Mike Johnson on the readiness of Congress and himself to impose sanctions.

But the main thing is that the US president is ready to support this Donald Trump. According to the president, the latest signal from Trump was that he wants to "give another chance" to the Russians.

"I think it is important for us that the Russians promised to give him a double document. It is not double, according to the law, not my political will... It is important that we all be consistent," Zelensky summarized .