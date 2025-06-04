"We're talking about days." Pistorius announced new, tougher sanctions against Russia

To this end, Berlin is in close contact with the European Union, the United Kingdom and other partners.

Boris Pistorius (Photo: EPA)

Germany is preparing to introduce new, tougher sanctions against Russia, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said after a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

"We have already discussed this issue several times, and I think it is a matter of days. New, tougher sanctions are expected. But this does not depend on me personally – this is a decision of the entire German government," Pistorius said.

At the same time, the minister noted that he cannot provide specific information on the details of these measures at this time. To this end, Berlin is in close contact with the European Union and the United Kingdom.

UK Defense Secretary John Healy added that London supports continuing pressure on Moscow to force it to sit at the negotiating table.

"The pressure on Moscow must increase to force it to seriously sit down at the negotiating table. Ukraine has already shown that it is ready for peace," he added.

Separately, he expressed his respect to Ukraine for its recent Operation "Website" at Russian military airfields on June 1 .

"This reminds us that Ukraine is capable of harming the Russian military. It also reminds us of our determination to support it in every way possible," the minister emphasized.