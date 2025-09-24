Data on abduction of children and fuel shortages: GUR hacked Russian servers in Crimea – source

GUR cyberattack (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Ukrainian intelligence has again hacked the servers of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Among the documents obtained are data on the deportation of children and correspondence on fuel shortages, according to LIGA.net military intelligence source.

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate gained full access to all computers and servers of the Kremlin's puppets on the peninsula. More than 100 tons of intelligence data were obtained.

In particular, a large number of documents on the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Intelligence officers received personal data of the children, their "guardians" and places of residence in the temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia.

The collected information was passed to law enforcement agencies to investigate war crimes regarding the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The interlocutor also said that they managed to obtain information about the so-called "special military operation" (as the Russians call the war against Russia – ed.). In particular, lists of soldiers with personal data of them and their relatives, lists of prisoners and the dead, decisions on the payment of so-called "coffin" payments to the families of the killed occupiers, applications for land plots on the peninsula.

Files of official correspondence between the so-called "ministries" of the occupiers and documents on their meetings confirmed the fact of a shortage of fuel and lubricants after the strikes on Russian oil refineries.

According to an intelligence source, this is the second successful penetration of Russian servers in recent months. After the previous operation, FSB representatives came to Crimea's governor Sergei Aksyonov and his subordinates to detect the mole, but failed.

