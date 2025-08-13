DBR changes suspicion to anti-corruption activist Shabunin

The head of the AntAC is charged with the same articles as before, but his ex-commander was served with a new suspicion

Vitaliy Shabunin (Photo: Andriy Gudzenko / LIGA.net)

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) served an updated suspicion to the head of the NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center, a military man Vitaliy Shabunin. Traditionally, law enforcement officers do not indicate the name of the defendant, but the details of the case, as well as from the message anti-corruption activist, it follows that this is the case.

In addition to Shabunin, the DBR served a new suspicion on the commander of a military unit in Kyiv region – aiding and abetting his subordinates in evading their duty.

"According to the investigation, the commander, in violation of the established procedures, sent the serviceman to a state body, where he performed neither the duties of the service nor the functions of the institution. Instead, he spent time at his own discretion in the capital, moved around the city on private business and visited catering establishments. At the same time, he received a cash allowance and thus illegally seized public funds worth more than UAH 224,000," law enforcement officers say (Shabunin was on a work trip to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption from September 2022 to February 2023).

Thus, the DBR additionally charged the commander with aiding and abetting a subordinate in evading military service, committed by prior conspiracy, and abuse of office. The maximum possible sentence is 10 years in prison. Shabunin's former commander is lieutenant colonel Viktor Yushko – he, like the activist, does not admit his guilt (case details here).

The agency notes that since "the circumstances of the crime have changed," the military officer who was allegedly assisted in evading service was also charged with a crime, but without changing the articles.

"He is still charged with military service evasion and fraud. The investigation is ongoing," explains the DBR.

Shabunin faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

"In the morning, the DBR came to my military deployment in Kharkiv region with an updated suspicion," wrote Shabunin regarding the updated suspicion before the official statement was published.

The activist noted that the document did not contain any information about the alleged illegal use of the car donated by the volunteers (law enforcement officers reported about this car during the first serving of a suspicion, but there is no new official communication on this issue yet).

The Anti-Corruption Center continues to assert that this case is allegedly linked to pressure from the current government.