Shabunin was served a notice of suspicion of service evasion and fraud

The DBR claims that this is not related to the activist's activities. His organization claimed pressure for criticizing Bankova and Yermak

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, has been notified of suspicion of service evasion and fraud. The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) does not name the defendant in its publication, but the circumstances of the case point to an anti-corruption activist.

The DBR claims that the man "systematically evaded military service and used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without legal grounds."

According to the investigation, after being mobilized in 2022, the activist did not report to his place of service for a long time and, under the guise of "business trips," was in civilian institutions that were not part of the Defense Forces (the National Anti-Corruption Bureau – Ed.). Also, according to law enforcement, the activist received a monthly allowance of more than UAH 50,000, although he was actually absent from the military unit.

"In addition, the investigation established that the defendant illegally used an SUV imported to Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the needs of the army – without proper registration and in the absence of legal grounds. The car was used for personal purposes, including for traveling around Kyiv," the DBR said.

The activist was notified of suspicion under articles on evasion of military service under martial law and large-scale fraudulent appropriation of another's property. The maximum sentence under these articles is 10 years in prison.

Law enforcers claim that the serving of the suspicion is not related to the activist's professional activities.

Earlier, the AntAC reported searches at Shabunin's home and at his place of service in Kharkiv region. The latter was confirmed by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in the law enforcement sector, noting that "procedural actions are ongoing" against the activist.

The organization said that these searches are a wave of attacks on the organization and its head because of criticism of the Presidential Office and personally its head Andriy Yermak.

Law enforcement officials noted that the investigation is ongoing, and the issue of a preventive measure for the detainee is being decided. The AntAC later told that there is still no connection with Shabunin: "It is possible that Vitaliy is detained and a preventive measure will be chosen for him in the near future."