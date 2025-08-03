Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on July 31 rises to five
The number of people killed in a Russian attack on a five-story building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on July 31 has risen to five, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional administration.
"The number of casualties in Kramatorsk has reached five dead and 11 wounded. Two more victims of the shelling of the city center were rescued from the ruins of a destroyed high-rise building," he wrote.
Five more people are reportedly trapped under the rubble.
- The occupiers struck a five-story building in Kramatorsk on the afternoon of July 31, using a guided aerial bomb.
- Before that, on July 22, the enemy also attacked a high-rise building with a KAB in the city, resulting in the death of a child.
