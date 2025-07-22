Russia hits an apartment building in Kramatorsk with a KAB: a child is killed

Russia hits an apartment building in Kramatorsk with a KAB: a child is killedsupplemented
On the night of July 22, Russia struck a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with a guided missile, killing a child. The head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, told .
A KAB hit an apartment building, causing a fire.
As of 07:30, one death was reported – a boy born in 2015.
Five more people were injured.
- Late in the evening of July 21, Russians hit Sumy with a KAB: an apartment building was damaged, three people were injured.
- On the night of July 22, Russians attacked Odesa with drones. As a result of the attack, cars burned down, houses were damaged and an administrative building was on fire.
