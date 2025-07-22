Russia hits an apartment building in Kramatorsk with a KAB: a child is killed

Another Russian attack leaves one dead and five wounded

Photo: t.me/kramatorsk_news

On the night of July 22, Russia struck a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with a guided missile, killing a child. The head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, told .

A KAB hit an apartment building, causing a fire.

As of 07:30, one death was reported – a boy born in 2015.

Five more people were injured.