Russia strikes Odesa with drones. An administrative building and a car burned in the city – photos
On the night of July 22, Russian troops shelled Odesa with drones. As a result of the attack, cars were burned, houses were damaged, and an administrative building was on fire.
How to reported mayor of Odesa Gennady Trukhanovat about 02:23, explosions occurred in the city.
Later, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper said about the damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the attack – an administrative building and cars were on fire, and windows in residential buildings were smashed.
Trukhanov clarified that there is currently no information about the dead or injured. At the same time, emergency services are working at the scene.
- Russia regularly attacks Odesa and the region. on July 3, the occupiers attacked Odesa with an Iskander cluster missile. As a result of the attack two people were killed and three wounded.
- on July 11, due to russian attack 11 people were injured in the attack on Odesa.
- On the night of July 19, Russians attacked Odesa again with attack drones, resulting in the death of one person.
