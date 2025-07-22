Russia strikes Odesa with drones. An administrative building and a car burned in the city – photos

Residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the night of July 22

Consequences of the Russian shelling (Photo: t.me/truonline)

On the night of July 22, Russian troops shelled Odesa with drones. As a result of the attack, cars were burned, houses were damaged, and an administrative building was on fire.

How to reported mayor of Odesa Gennady Trukhanovat about 02:23, explosions occurred in the city.

Later, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper said about the damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the attack – an administrative building and cars were on fire, and windows in residential buildings were smashed.

Trukhanov clarified that there is currently no information about the dead or injured. At the same time, emergency services are working at the scene.

Photo: SES

