Debris from Russian drone hits high-rise building in Kyiv

Russia launched another massive drone attack, including on the Ukrainian capital

Shahed (Photo: Pacific Press)

Russia launched another drone attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Friday, damaging a residential building in Kyiv, according to the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

At 2:34 AM, he reported that debris from an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle hit a multi-story building in the Solomyanskyi district.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Windows and six cars were damaged. Emergency services are on the scene.

At 1:59 AM, the Air Force warned Kyiv residents about the detection of a UAV south of the capital.

Russia has been launching almost nightly drone attacks on Ukraine, using Shahed drones and decoy UAVs to disperse the work of Ukrainian air defenses.

Overnight on January 8, Russia launched 70 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs against Ukraine.