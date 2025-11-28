Defense Express: Missile, probably Sarmat, explodes after launch in Russia

After the explosion, smoke of an unusual color rose in Yasne, which may indicate the toxicity of the fuel of the missile used

On Friday, November 28, a rocket exploded in the city of Yasnoye, Orenburg region of Russia. Portal Defense Express said it was probably a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile that exploded after launch.

The article says that the last launch of the RS-28 Sarmat missile ended in an explosion right in the mine, so the Russians probably moved the test to Yasne. And this time, analysts speculate, the missile exploded after launch.

The footage available on social media shows it falling almost immediately after the launch and exploding, sending a huge column of smoke of an unusual color into the sky.

According to Defense Express analysts, this color is only typical for missiles that use rather toxic fuel. The so-called nitrogen tetraoxide and asymmetric dimethyl hydrazine vapor, which are better known as amyl and heptyl.

They added that these components are used in the fuel of a number of Soviet and now Russian missiles. The most famous of which is the Proton. And after these missiles also fell and exploded, this kind of smoke of an unusual color appeared.

The analysts also noted that there is a so-called cosmodrome, or rather a launch base with the same name, near Yasne.

It is part of the Dombarovsky positioning area of the 13th Strategic Missile Forces Division of the Russian Federation, which operates the R-36M2 Voyevoda, better known by its Western designation, Satan. It is also the unit that is to be rearmed with Sarmat.

REFERENCE The RS-28 Sarmat missile is a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile of the Russian Federation, created to replace Soviet systems and declared to carry several nuclear warheads with the ability to penetrate missile defense. After the first successful launch in 2022, the test program has repeatedly faced serious problems. According to open sources, at least a few launches ended in accidents, including explosions near the launch positions. One of the most recent tests resulted in the detonation of a missile in a mine, causing it to collapse and create a large crater. The frequent technical failures and delays undermine Russia's stated plans to quickly put the Sarmat into service.