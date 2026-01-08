Defense forces hit a fuel train and a repair unit of the Russians in occupation

The purpose of the strikes is to disrupt the enemy's supply and reduce combat capabilities at the front

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Defense forces strike at a number of Russian facilities in the temporarily occupied territories. Details said General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a train with fuel and lubricants was attacked at the loading rack of the Gvardeyskoye oil depot. The extent of the damage is currently being determined. The attack was carried out to disrupt the supply of fuel and lubricants to units from the "Dnepr" military grouping.

And in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the Defense Forces struck the location of a Russian repair unit near the village of Hirne. The strike was aimed at reducing the enemy's combat capabilities in the Orikhiv sector.

The General Staff noted that the Defense Forces continue to take measures to systematically reduce the military and economic potential and offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers.