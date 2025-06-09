Defense forces hit Russian planes at Savasleyka air base

Airbase_Savasleyka

Defense forces strike at Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. Two units of enemy aircraft were destroyed, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of June 9, units of the Special Operations Forces, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a Russian airfield.

According to preliminary information, two aircraft were hit – probably MiG-31 and Su-30/34. However, the results of the combat operations are still being clarified.

The General Staff noted that the enemy uses this airfield for strikes on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of Kinzhal air defense missiles, regularly take off from this airfield.