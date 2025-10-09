Defense forces hit the largest gas processing plant in southern Russia

The design capacity of the attacked Korobov gas processing plant is 450 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas per year

Korobovskyi GPP (Photo: occupiers' resources)

Defense forces hit the Korobkovsky gas processing plant and the Yefimovka line production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of Russia. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of both enterprises, information on the consequences of the damage is being updated.

It is noted that the Korobkovsky GPP in Kotovo is one of the largest plants for the primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in southern Russia. Its design capacity is 450 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas per year and 186,000 tons of a wide fraction of light hydrocarbons per year.

Efimovka LODS is a station that serves several main lines for the transportation of oil and oil products in the Volgograd region. It has a throughput capacity of 50 million tons per year.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently taking measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation in order to stop the armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff noted .