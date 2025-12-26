Defense forces strike at Russian special forces in occupied part of Donetsk region

General Staff reports on destruction of fuel and lubricants depot near Volnovakha, which was attacked earlier

On the night of Friday, December 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russian logistics and military personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region. About this reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders struck a concentration of manpower from the 14th Special Forces Brigade in Berdianske.

A logistics depot of the 228th motorized rifle regiment near Starobeshevo was also hit. The losses of the invaders are being clarified, the General Staff added.

The military also reported that the results of previous attacks confirmed the destruction of a fuel and lubricants depot of a separate logistics brigade located in the area of the temporarily occupied Volnovakha.

Almost every day, Russian regions and occupied territories are under attack. On the night of December 25, SBU drones struck in Russia seaport and one of the world's largest gas chemical complexes.

The General Staff also reported that the Air Force conducted a successful cruise missile strike Storm Shadow for the Novoshakhtinsky petroleum products plant in Rostov region.