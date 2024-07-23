Defense Forces strike Russia's last rail ferry in Sea of Azov

Occupiers used it to transport railway cars, vehicles, and containers for military purposes

Armed Forces of Ukraine. Illustrative image (Photo: General Staff)

On July 23, the Defense Forces struck the Slavyanin rail ferry at Port Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast along the Sea of Azov, according to a report from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Navy, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, delivered significant damage to the enemy ferry Slavyanin in Port Kavkaz.

This ferry is the third and last that Russia had in the region.

It was used by the occupiers to transport railway cars, vehicles, and containers for military purposes, the General Staff noted.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Previously, Krasnodar Oblast authorities reported a drone attack on a ferry in Port Kavkaz, attributing the strike to Ukraine.

