Democrats win the first major election in the US since Trump's return

For the first time, a Muslim will become mayor of New York City. Democrats also won elections in New Jersey and Virginia

Zohran Mamdani (Photo: Facebook / Zohran Kwame Mamdani)

In the United States, representatives of the Democratic Party won the first major election after the election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. In particular, 34-year-old Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election in New York City, according to Reuters and NBC News .

Mamdani beat former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (2011-2021) in the election.

Mamdani became the youngest in a century and the first Muslim mayor of a major US city. He put himself in direct opposition to Trump.

"Together, we will launch a generation of change, and if we embrace this bold new course, not run from it, we can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the power they fear, not the appeasement they seek <…> This is not only how we stop Trump, but how we stop the next one," he said.

Mamdani calls himself a "democratic socialist" and wants benefits for New Yorkers, in particular, he promises to solve the problem of housing affordability and quality, create a program of free bus transportation, etc .

Democrats also won elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

47-year-old Democrat Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Vince Earl. She will become the first woman to lead the state of Virginia.

53-year-old representative of the Democratic Party Mickey Sherrill in the election of the governor of New Jersey beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli.