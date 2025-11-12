Denmark approves new military aid package for Ukraine

Danish Defense Minister Truls Lund Poulsen (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

The Danish government has approved the 28th military aid package to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The new package, totaling DKK 1.4 billion (≈ $196 million), should provide Ukraine with important weapons and materials in the coming months, according to Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

The 2025 aid includes $15 million in support through the so-called "Danish model," which allows for the financing of defense procurement directly through the Ukrainian defense industry. Another $57.7 million will be allocated to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which provides Ukraine with access to essential U.S. weapons. In addition, Denmark will allocate more than $12.5 million for fuel supplies through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

Danish Defense Minister Truls Lund Poulsen said that the package is designed to strengthen Ukraine's combat capabilities in the coming months.

"With this package, we are providing Ukraine with a number of crucial combat capabilities through the Danish model and the PURL initiative. There is a great need to continue to support Ukraine's fight for freedom. Other states should also join in, in particular, using the Danish model," he emphasized .

Much of the money will be used to finance additional procurement through the Ukrainian defense industry. For this purpose, the Ukrainefonden has already allocated about $380 million in 2025 and $155 million annually in 2026-2027.

Separately, Denmark is allocating DKK 57.7 million to finance US weapons through the PURL initiative with NATO allies. In August 2025, the country, together with Sweden and Norway, has already financed one of the first deliveries under this mechanism, which included missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

The rest of the funds will be used for other needs, including ensuring stable fuel supplies for the Ukrainian army.

As of 2025, Denmark has already decided to provide military support to Ukraine in the amount of about $2.5 million under the Ukrainefonden. For the period of 2026-2028, the fund has another $294 million available for further assistance programs.

According to the Danish Ministry of Defense, the total amount of decisions on military support for Ukraine in 2022-2028 has already reached about $11 billion.

In addition, it is the first country to start financing the procurement of defense products directly from the Ukrainian defense industry through state mechanisms in 2024.