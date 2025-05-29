Zaur Gurtsiyev, a participant in the aggression against Ukraine who was responsible for air strikes on Mariupol, died in an explosion in Stavropol, Russia. This was reported to by Governor of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirov.

According to Vladimirov, law enforcement and special services are working at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and all versions are being considered, including the organization of a terrorist attack with the participation of "Nazis from Ukraine.".

According to Russian resources close to the security forces, the explosion occurred on the night of May 29 on the territory of a multi-story building. Eyewitnesses said they saw a man approaching Gurtsiyev, followed by an explosion.

Later, Russian propagandists published a video of the moment.

Gurtsiyev held a position within the Russian state program "Time of Heroes." The website states that the occupier "led the air part of the operation to liberate the city of Mariupol on the spot.".