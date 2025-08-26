According to Havkovsky, Navrotsky's veto is an action in support of Russian imperialism

Krzysztof Gawkowski (Photo: x.com/KGawkowski/media)

Russia is satisfied with the position of Polish President Karol Navrotsky on blocking the bill to increase aid to Ukrainian refugees. This was stated by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski.

"Russia celebrates President Navrotsky's position... Hundreds of Russian trolls are applauding the presidential office's position and trying to dissuade Poland from helping Ukraine, which is fighting for independence. They praise that Poland is changing its attitude toward its neighbor, and Putin has gained a new ally in Europe," he wrote.

According to Gawkowski, this is a humiliation of the policy of the previous president Andrzej Duda, who "stood on the right side".

"The presidential square is probably already thinking about how to agree on the reconstruction and launch of the Nord Stream gas pipeline! We didn't have to wait long for the new president to take measures to support Russian imperialism," said the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland.

However, he emphasized that the country will never "join the axis of evil," no matter what steps Navrotsky and his people, "blinded by hatred," take .