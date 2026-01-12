DIU Reveals New Configuration of Russia's Geranium-2: Now with Verba on Board

Modified UAV "Geranium-2" (Scheme: GUR)

A new modification of the Russian strike drone Geranium-2 simultaneously carries a combat unit and a man-portable air defense missile system Verba. About reported The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The intelligence showed an interactive diagram, components and electronic component base of the "Geranium-2" series unmanned aerial vehicle with an air defense system on board.

This drone can be controlled by the operator in real time. For this purpose, the Chinese optical camera Honpho TS130C-01, placed in the nose fairing, and the Xingkay Tech XK-F358 mesh modem made in China are used.

When an air target is detected, the operator activates two servos in stages. The first one starts the chemical battery and nitrogen cylinder to cool the homing head of the air defense system. The second one opens a specially made protective cover after the homing head has cooled to the required temperature.

The missile's trigger is fixed in a permanently depressed position with the help of cable ties, which ensures automatic launch immediately after the target is captured by the homing head.

An important feature of the UAV is that it has a full-fledged main warhead. The sample tested by the intelligence is equipped with a thermobaric warhead TBBCH-50M, so after firing an anti-aircraft missile, the UAV retains the ability to perform the main strike mission. Targeting can also be performed by the operator.

This drone is assembled from the usual components for such a device. It contains a flight controller, an inertial navigation system, a 12-channel comet, a tracker based on a Raspberry microcomputer and 3G/4G modems, and more.

For the first time, the inertial navigation system has used the new 6-axis inertial module SCH1633-D0I manufactured by Murata (Japan). This module was introduced at the end of 2024 as a solution for civilian automotive autonomous driving systems and modern driver assistance systems.

The countries of origin of the rest of the electronic component base are the United States, China, Switzerland, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom.