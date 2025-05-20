DIU shows how one of its units evacuated a hit armored vehicle with a spark – video

Evacuation footage (GUR video screenshot)

The driver of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated an M1224 MaxxPro armored vehicle from the battlefield, which was shot down by Russians. The DIU showed the evacuation footage and called it a nomination for "Drift of the Year".

It is noted that the fighters of the "Timur Special Forces" went on a combat mission in the Kupyansk direction, where the enemy hit the armored vehicle. But the vehicle saved the lives of the soldiers – they hurried up and continued the maneuver, while the armored vehicle remained in the enemy's zone of attack.

However, the fighter of the logistics unit decided not to lose the vehicle. He checked the engine's serviceability and evacuated the MaxxPro on three wheels with a spark.

"An epic video from the frontline, which once again confirms that war is a test for willpower and logistics, was recorded by the unit's aerial reconnaissance men," the DIU reported .