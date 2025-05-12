Operators of one of the Special Operations Forces units destroyed an assault group of eight Russians in the rear. The soldiers of showed footage of the operation and the aftermath.

The Special Forces soldiers were conducting special reconnaissance behind the line of contact and noticed the movement of enemy attack aircraft. The group commander assessed the tactical situation and ordered the maneuver.

After the soldiers took up a more favorable position, they "with the effect of surprise" engaged in a battle with the Russians, which quickly ended. As a result of the operation, the entire enemy group of eight soldiers was destroyed.

"After searching the enemy's bodies, the SSO operators continued to conduct special reconnaissance in this operational area without losses," the statement said.