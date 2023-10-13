Ex-PM Johnson admits he still admires Russian language, culture and civilization

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that he "still" admires Russian culture and considers himself a Russophile during an interview that aired on national television.

When asked whether his attitude toward Russians, their culture, and the future has changed against the backdrop of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, Johnson answered: "I am still a Russophile. I am still fascinated by the language, culture, and Russian civilization. Only a fool would not be fascinated."

The former British prime minister said he was "sad about what's happening" now and "it's pointless to pretend that the Russian people don't support this war."

Asked about the future of Russia, Johnson said that "it is the future of Ukraine that matters."

"This is a country that has been attacked. And it is Ukrainians who need our support. Ukraine must be free and Ukraine must be independent. Ukraine must choose its own destiny," he added.

On July 14, 2023, in his column for the Daily Mail, Johnson slammed the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius and called for Ukraine to be accepted into the Alliance as soon as possible.

On September 14, the former British prime minister called on Western allies to increase military aid to Ukraine in order to speed up its victory in the war.

On October 11, Johnson stated that the main reason the West has been delaying military aid to Ukraine is "the fear of provoking Putin."

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.