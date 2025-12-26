Dozens of drones flew to Volgograd, Russia: video of fire
On the night of December 26, Russia was attacked by dozens of drones, including those flying over Volgograd, which forced the airport to close. This was reported by Rosaviatsiya, local publicists, and Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov.
As of the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry counted 77 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs, 34 of them over Volgograd region.
The governor said late on December 25 that the air defense had repelled the drone attack, and that there was no damage to facilities at the time.
At the same time, Volgograd airport was temporarily closed due to a UAV threat, and the "Carpet" plan was implemented from 23:24 (22:24 Kyiv time) to 05:29 (04:29 Kyiv time) on December 26.
Locals share video of fire caused by drone attack:
- On the night of December 25, SBU drones struck a seaport and one of the world's largest gas chemical complexes in Russia, a source told LIGA.net .
- The General Staff also reported that the Air Force successfully struck the Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery in Rostov Region with Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
Comments (0)