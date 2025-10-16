Dozens of journalists leave Pentagon en masse due to new Gag order

Photo: AP/Kevin Wolf

on October 15, American journalists covering the activities of the US Department of Defense left the Pentagon after they were stripped of their accreditation for refusing to agree to stricter access rules. This was reported by Associated Press and The Washington Post.

According to the AP, about 40-50 reporters simultaneously left the building, handing in their passes and taking their personal belongings from their workstations.

It is noted that at least 20 news organizations have not agreed to the Pentagon's new rules on journalist access. Only One America News Network signed the agreement.

Former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh on the eve of explainedthe Pentagon's new rules prohibit journalists from receiving any information, even unclassified, from their sources without official approval from the department, restrict movement in the building to only a few corridors, require them to wear bright red badges at all times in addition to the usual ones, and "much more."

The new policy was introduced by the Minister of Defense Pete Hagseth.

Reference on September 19, 2025, the Pentagon introduced new rules for journalists, which included a ban on collecting or publishing any unauthorized information, even if it was not classified. Journalists could have their accreditation revoked for violating these requirements.



on October 6, the U.S. Department of Defense clarified and eased the restrictions – now journalists do not need to obtain prior approval from the Pentagon before publishing materials with unofficial information.



