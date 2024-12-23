Drone attack reported on Millerovo military airfield in Russia - videos

Russians have, as usual, claimed to have downed the drones

Russian airfield (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

In Russia's Rostov region, reports emerged of a massive drone attack targeting the city of Millerovo, home to a military airfield used by the occupiers. Explosions were heard, and videos capturing the events are circulating on social media.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The acting governor of Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, stated that air defense forces have been repelling the attack since 9 p.m. local time. He claimed that eight drones had already been shot down in Millerovo.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The impact on the ground is still being assessed. Air defense systems and mobile fire groups continue to repel the attack," Slyusar wrote.

Russia's Defense Ministry later claimed to have downed nine UAVs over the Rostov region.

Residents reported explosions on local Telegram channels. Videos of explosions and flashes in the sky are also circulating on social media.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, described the events in Millerovo as a "disco." He emphasized the strategic importance of the Millerovo airfield for Russia, noting that it serves as a base for frontline aviation supporting Russian infantry in eastern and southern Ukraine.