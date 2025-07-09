Drone forces destroyed over 5,000 enemy targets in June – Syrskyi

In June, every third enemy target was accounted for by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Syrskyi noted

Illustrative photo (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

In June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicle forces struck over 19,600 enemy targets, of which more than 5,000 were destroyed. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, having heard the report of the commander of the Special Forces Battalion, Major Robert Brovdy.

Syryskyi noted that over the past month, every third enemy target – out of all those hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces – was neutralized by the SBS (Special Operations Forces).

Among them are 88 Russian tanks, 129 armored vehicles, 427 artillery systems, and 31 multiple rocket launcher systems. Regarding enemy personnel, over 4500 Russian soldiers have been put out of action, of whom 2548 were killed.

Among the most effective units, the commander-in-chief named the following: "Birds of Madyar", "Phoenix", "Achilles", Nemesis, "Steppe Predators", "Rarog".

The commander-in-chief stated that he fully supports the development and use of interceptor drones.

"The more of them we have, and the more trained crews, and the deeper we echelon the main directions – the more peacefully Ukrainians will sleep in the rear cities," Syrskyi said.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that the Russians are improving the characteristics of their drones, changing tactics, increasingly using fiber optics, artificial intelligence, machine vision for FPV, and designing "Gerani" with a turbojet engine.