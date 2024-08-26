Drones attack Engels and Saratov: residential building near airfield hit – video

In Saratov, a drone crashed into the highest, 128-meter residential complex Volga Sky, and hit the roof of a high-rise building in Engels

Saratov (Photo: Russian media)

Russian propagandists, as well as the authorities of Engels and Saratov reported a drone attack on the cities in the morning of August 26. Drones hit high-rise residential buildings.

The governor of Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, claims that the Russian anti-aircraft defense shot down all the UAVs: "Debris hit residential buildings in Saratov and Engels."

At the same time, Russians are publishing videos from two cities that show drones directly hitting residential buildings: in Saratov, a drone crashed into the highest, 128-meter residential complex Volga Sky, in Engels – it hit the roof of a high-rise building.

CAUTION! The video contains obscene language.

House in Saratov (Photo: social networks)

The site of the incident in Engels is approximately nine kilometers from the military airfield of the same name, from which Russian military is attacking Ukraine.

On the morning of August 26, Russia tried to attack Kyiv with Shahed drones, but up to a dozen UAVs were shot down on the approaches to the capital. There were 11 Tu-95 MS bombers in the air.