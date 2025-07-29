Drones attacked Rostov region: a freight train is on fire, a power substation is damaged – video

Head of Salsky district says "two tanks and a locomotive were hit"

Salsk (Photo: Wikipedia)

On the night of July 29, unidentified drones attacked the Rostov region, and the railway infrastructure of the aggressor state was hit. This was reported by the Governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, and the occupiers' propaganda resources.

The head of the Russian region said that air defense allegedly repelled the UAV attack in Kamensk-Shakhtyn, Salsk, Volgodonsk, Bokovsk and Tarasovsk districts.

According to him, in Kamianske's Zavodsky district, dry grass in a field caught fire due to the fall of a UAV. In Salsk, on Sotsialistichna Street, a private house's roof was allegedly damaged and glass was smashed.

The fire occurred at a railway station, and the passenger train was moved to a safe distance. No one was killed or injured, Slyusar said.

A power substation in Orlovsky district was damaged by a UAV attack. According to preliminary information, no people were injured, the governor said.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

Russian propaganda outlet ASTRA reported that a fire had broken out at the Salsk railway station. The Supernova+ Telegram channel clarified that a freight train was on fire and posted a video.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

Russian Railways confirmed that a freight train is on fire. A fire train was sent to extinguish the fire. Traffic through the Salsk station has been stopped. It is alleged that the contact network has been disrupted.

Subsequently, the head of the Salsky district of Rostov region, Vladimir Berezovsky, reported "hitting two tanks and a locomotive" during the drone attack.

Photo: ASTRA