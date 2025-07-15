Drones attacked Russia. Explosions were heard in Lipetsk, Rostov regions and Voronezh – video
On the night of July 15, several regions of Russia were attacked by drones. Explosions were heard in Lipetsk, Rostov regions, and in Voronezh.
Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev reported that air defenses in the suburbs of Voronezh and in one of the regions of the oblast allegedly destroyed several drones.
According to the Russian official, there were allegedly no casualties or destruction, but he noted that "the drone attack alert remains in effect in the region."
Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev also wrote that air defenses allegedly repelled an air attack overnight, destroying drones in the Verkhnedonsky district.
Igor Artamonov, Governor of the Lipetsk Oblastconfirmed the drone attack. According to him, in the Dobrynskyi district, a drone allegedly fell near a private residential building.
A drone also crashed in the industrial zone of Yelts, according to a Russian official. However, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ reports that the drones may have previously attacked the "Energia" plant.
In total, 55 drones were allegedly destroyed by air defense forces over Russian regions, the Ministry of Defense said.
- July 6th, the Russians complained about a drone attack and unmanned boats were spotted near Novorossiysk. Traffic was blocked in the city, and a ban was imposed on walking along the embankment.
- July 7th, General Staff confirmed the defeat of the plant from the ammunition production facility near Moscow, the "Krasnozasovsky Chemical Plant". A series of explosions have been recorded in the area of the city of Krasnozasovsky, and firefighters are on the scene.
- On July 11, a number of regions in Russia were attacked by drones. Explosions. heard in the Moscow region, Tula and Taganrog.
