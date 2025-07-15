Drones attacked Russia. Explosions were heard in Lipetsk, Rostov regions and Voronezh – video

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the alleged shooting down of 55 drones.

Russian Voronezh (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of July 15, several regions of Russia were attacked by drones. Explosions were heard in Lipetsk, Rostov regions, and in Voronezh.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev reported that air defenses in the suburbs of Voronezh and in one of the regions of the oblast allegedly destroyed several drones.

According to the Russian official, there were allegedly no casualties or destruction, but he noted that "the drone attack alert remains in effect in the region."

Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev also wrote that air defenses allegedly repelled an air attack overnight, destroying drones in the Verkhnedonsky district.

Igor Artamonov, Governor of the Lipetsk Oblastconfirmed the drone attack. According to him, in the Dobrynskyi district, a drone allegedly fell near a private residential building.

A drone also crashed in the industrial zone of Yelts, according to a Russian official. However, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ reports that the drones may have previously attacked the "Energia" plant.

In total, 55 drones were allegedly destroyed by air defense forces over Russian regions, the Ministry of Defense said.