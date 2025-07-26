Drones attacked Russian Stavropol. Mayor says drones were flying over industrial facilities – video
On the night of July 26, drones attacked Stavropol in Russia. This was reported by Governor Vladimir Vladimirov.
At around 03:34 a.m., a Russian official announced a "drone threat" in the Stavropol Territory. Later, he noted that a drone attack was allegedly repelled in Stavropol.
He also said that "there are arrivals" on the territory of industrial facilities, and there was allegedly a small fire.
Instead, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents, reported that the drones had hit the Signal defense plant
ReferenceThe Signal plant is one of Russia's key enterprises in the field of radio electronics and instrumentation. The plant produces electronic resistance, Smalta and Gardenia active jamming stations, and electronic warfare systems for aircraft and ground facilities, including Topol-E. The plant is currently under sanctions imposed by the EU, the US, Ukraine and Japan.
Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense has already reported that 54 drones were allegedly shot down.
- On the night of July 23, Russia drones attacked once againin particular, it was again fired on Rostov region. The acting governor, Yuriy Slyusar, and Russian propagandists reported strikes on Novocherkassk.
- july 24 The Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation was attacked by UAVs. An oil depot was on fire, and the airport was closed.
- On the night of July 25 drones attacked the Stavropol Territory. The mayor of Nevinnomyssk claimed 37 arrivals.
