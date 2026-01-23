Drones hit oil depot in Penza: video of fire

An oil depot is on fire in Penza. The governor of the Penza region and the Russian Defense Ministry issued different versions of the allegedly downed UAVs

Penza (Illustrative photo: Russian resource)

On the night of January 23, drones attacked Penza, causing an oil depot to catch fire. This was reported by the governor of the Penza region, Oleg Melnichenko.

He said that around 04:00 (03:00 Kyiv time) a fire was reported at the oil depot, firefighters are working at the scene.

Traditionally for the Russian authorities, he explains the fire by "debris" – allegedly, Russian air defense hit four drones, but the "debris" of one of them fell on the territory of the oil depot.

Penza region introduces 'Carpet' plan, but temporary ban on airspace use lifted in the morning.

The Russian Defense Ministry's report does not mention the four UAVs allegedly shot down over Penza – the aggressor country's military counted only one. In total, 12 drones were allegedly shot down or intercepted over Russia overnight.